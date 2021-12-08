Religious scholars, media urged to educate masses on essential immunization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Wednesday conducted orientation sessions for religious scholars and pediatricians to equip them with programmatic knowledge and communication skills for shaping public opinion around essential immunization including polio vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad said that polio eradication is a declared national health emergency in the country since 2011 and being a biggest challenge in public health sector needs support of cross segments of the society to eradicate the crippling disease.

Area Coordinator Abbottabad WHO, Dr Tayaba shared global, national and regional polio updates, key challenges in polio eradication initiative with focus on central and southern KP and what support is required from the partners and stakeholders.

She spoke about history of the disease, types of polio vaccines and the need for repeated doses for eradication of the disease from the region.

Senior journalist, Haroon Rashid, while taking session on media handling techniques, discussed various tools and tips for effective communication with masses through conventional and non-conventional media.

Haroon Rashid informed participants about media tools like press conferences, media releases, interviews, talkshows and social media.

Communication for Development Officer UNICEF, Ejazur Rehman oriented the participants on EPI/ PEI synergy, cross border vaccination, public communication and role of partners in PEI.

Security Advisor (Access) UNICEF Qazi Saifullah informed participants about the types and numbers of security incidents transpires during anti-polio campaigns. The security challenges faced by program and workers engaged in campaigns.

Media Officer UNICEF Shadab Younas presented facts and figures regarding media's role and discussed the need for countering propaganda against polio to convince parents to get their children vaccinated.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Shahab Muhammad Khan distributed certificates among the participants with a vote of thanks.

The orientation session was attended by members of Pakistan Pediatric Association, Public Health Association and religious scholars.