Religious Scholars Meet With DC Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A delegation of religious scholars from different areas of Kohat district held a special meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here Thursday.

According to DC office, the delegation presented regional issues in detail.

The DC heard the problems and assured to solve these problems.

The delegation thanked DC Kohat for his public services and assured all possible cooperation with the district administration.

District Police Officer Farhan Khan was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, special prayer was also offered for the unity and harmony of the Muslim Ummah, national development and security, prosperity and peace.

Arq/378

