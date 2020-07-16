Religious scholars must play their role to maintain religious harmony

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :ASP Amara Sherazi on Thursday said that religious scholars must play their vital role to maintain religious harmony and brotherhood particularly in the month of Muharram ul Haram.

She expressed these views while addressing Sunni Shia Ulema Council meeting here in Attock .

Maulana Amir Zaman , Mufti Muhammad Yasir Khan , President Anjuman Janisaran Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi , Pattern in Chief Shia Ulema Council Syed Mujtaba Naqvi , Maulana Sher Zaman and others were attended the meeting .

ASP Amara Sherazi said that SOP for Muharram ul Haram will be released soon and all concerned will follow it in a letter and spirit.

She emphasised upon the Shia Ulema to ensure the timings of Muharram processions and cooperate with police to maintain peace and religious harmony.

She stressed the ulema to play their vital role in maintaining religious harmony and adding SOPs must be followed to avoid spread of coronavirus during Eid ul Zaha.