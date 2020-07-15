UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholars Must Play Their Vital Role To Maintain Religious Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:51 PM

Religious scholars must play their vital role to maintain religious harmony

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Religious scholars must play their vital role to maintain religious harmony and brotherhood during the forth coming Muharram ul Haram. ASP Amara Sherazi saod this while addressing Sunni Shia Ulema Council in Attock .

Those present included Maulana Amir Zaman , Mufti Muhammad Yasir Khan , President Anjuman Janisaran Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi , Pattern in Chief Shia Ulema Council Syed Mujtaba Naqvi , Maulana Sher Zaman and others .

ASP Amara Sherazi said that soon SOP for Muharram ul Haram will be released and goped that all concerned will follow it in letter and spirit .

She emphasised upon the Shia Ulema to ensure the timings of Muharram processions and cooperate with police to maintain peace and religious harmony.

She said , list of the volunteers who will perform duties during Muharam must be provided to police on priority . She emphasised upon the ulema to play their vital role in maintaining religious harmony and said that during Eid ul Azha , SOPs must be followed to avoid spread of Corona Virus .Religious scholars assured that religious harmony will be maintained at all cost and full cooperation will be extended to police .

