ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Religious scholars of all sects in Pakistan are united at one platform and will not allow any conspiracy and tactic of the enemy in creating chaos and sectarianism in the country to succeed.

Badshahi Masjid Lahore Khateeb and Imam and Majlis UIema-e-Pakistan Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said this along with other distinguished and eminent religious scholars from all schools of thought during a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

The press conference titled "Message of Peace Conference" was organized by Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan to strengthen religious harmony, unity, and promote tolerance in the country.

The Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan chairman said as the honor and dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him and the righteous caliphs, mothers of the believers, companions and Ahle-Bayt Athaar Rizwan Allah Alayhim Ajmaeen was dearer to them than their own lives and their sanctity and protection was their faith, they would not allow even the slightest disrespect.

He said the press conference would go a long way in strengthening brotherhood, love, tolerance, and unity.

"We want to tell the anti-state elements that their nefarious agenda of anarchy in our country will fail and the issue of sectarianism will come to an end in Pakistan. All the conspiracies that are taking place will fail.

"Today, religious scholars of all sects are united on one platform. We have thwarted the agenda of the anti-state elements in the past as well, and will continue to do so in the future," he added.

He said, "We will not allow any conspiracy and tactic of the enemy to succeed. Those elements who want to create chaos and sectarianism in the country at the behest of enemies will get nothing but failure and disgrace." He said Majlis Ulama-e-Pakistan had conducted Paigham-e Aman Conferences throughout the country from Karachi to Landi Kotal and spread the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

"Today, we have organised this press conference at Karachi Press Club and earlier, we have organized these Paugham-e-Aman conferences at Lahore Press Club, Islamabad Press Club and Peshawar Press Club." After Karachi, he said, they we were planning to organize a Palgham-e-Aman Conference at Multan Press Club on July 23. These chains of Palgham-e-Aman Conferences had broken the back of anti-state elements, he added.

The Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan chairman said India and other anti-state forces wanted to spread sectarianism and religious hatred to destabilize country's internal peace which was essential for the security and stability of Pakistan.

He said enemies of Pakistan had always desired for internal disturbances to take place so that their nefarious agenda could move forward. "We are moving forward in accordance with the requirements of the "Message of Pakistan".

"The Message of Pakistan has strengthened its national security and peace. The Ulema are united on one platform for the stability of Pakistan. There is a strong unity among the ranks of the Ulama-e-Kiram." He said Pakistan's armed forces and security agencies had made everlasting and exemplary sacrifices for strengthening stability of the country.

"The plans of enemies of Pakistan have failed. We pay our heartfelt tribute to our armed forces and the Ulema fully support them. It is the responsibility of all sections including the Ulema to strengthen a peaceful Pakistan." He said the atrocities which India was committing in occupied Kashmir were making the life of unarmed Kashmiri Muslims very difficult. "We strongly condemn it." He said the common vision of President Dr Arif, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was to make Pakistan strong, stable and invincible. "We will work to make this vision a success." The Majlis Ulema-e-Pakistan chairman said today's press conference symbolized the strong unity of the Ulema and the representation of millions of Muslims in Pakistan.

"In the past too, anti-state forces have tried unsuccessfully to foment sectarianism in the country and destroy Pakistan's integrity. In doing so, the enemies have tried their best, but did not get anything except disgrace and failure," he added.

He said Pakistan Army and other national security agencies, through their hard work and high skill thwarted all the conspiracies of the enemy forces and would continue to do so.

"Today, the people of the country and all other religious leaders stand by the government and armed forces of Pakistan for the security and defense of the country." He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a "strong and peaceful Pakistan" had been a resounding success. With the efforts and successful strategy of the Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan had become strong and stable, he added.

He said the voice of "Message of Pakistan" had reached every home, street and corner of the state, eradicating sectarianism, religious hatred, violence and anarchy.

"Some conspiratorial elements want to subvert this atmosphere of peace and we have an eye on the whole situation, such ugly faces can never succeed, their conspiracies will be thwarted by our national institutions," he maintained.