Religious Scholars, Peace Committee Vow To Cooperate With Police For Maintaining Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The religious scholars, peace committee and local dignitaries on Thursday assured the District Police Officer (DPO) that they would extend all possible support to the police for maintaining peace in the city.
They extend this assurance during an introductory meeting with DPO held here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines which was attended by members of Peace Committee, religious scholars belonging to various schools of thought and other local dignitaries.
The participants paid tribute to the Dera police for their efforts and sacrifices in line with the establishment of peace in the city.
They also presented their suggestions for maintaining peace.
Addressing the participants, the DPO lauded the role of citizens and especially the religious scholars and the peace committee members for the establishment of peace in the city.
He said that Dera police was standing by on frontline for establishment of peace in the city.
He urged the religious scholars and the peace committee members to continue their cooperation with the police.
At the end, a collective prayer was made for the establishment of peace and stability of the country.
APP/akt
