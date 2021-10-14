Religious scholars play role for promoting religious tolerance: SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Advisor to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt on Thursday said religious scholars should play their role for the promotion of religious tolerance, harmony and brotherhood in the society.

He said this while talking to the central leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Noorani Group who called on him. Shabir Abu Talib, Central Deputy General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Noorani Group, Syed Abbas Noorani, President Karachi Division and other religious scholars were also present on the occasion.

He said the Sindh Government would provide full cooperation to religious scholars adding that the Sindh government would provide full security to the 12 Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

Promoting religious tolerance was the top priority of Sindh government. "Religious tolerance is not possible without the cooperation of religious scholars," he said.

Advisor to CM Sindh said the scholars of all school of thoughts must work together to play their role in creating brotherhood in the society.

He said the holy day of Eid Milad Un Nabi, (birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad PBUH) needed to be celebrated with devotion and respect.

On the occasion, the religious scholars assured Sindh government of their full cooperation.

They also discussed arrangements for processions of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.