Religious Scholars Played Vital Role In The Development Of The Country: Dr Jamal Nasir

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Religious scholars played vital role in the development of the country: Dr Jamal Nasir

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that religious scholars had played a vital role and gave sacrifices for the prosperity of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that religious scholars had played a vital role and gave sacrifices for the prosperity of the country.

He said this while talking to the Custodian of Eid Gah Sharif Pir Naqeeb u Rehman here at his Khanqah.

Dr Jamal said that presently the country was facing multiple challenges on various fronts including economic and conspiracies of many forces against it but with the help of patriotic Pakistanis, and efforts of Ulema and Maskaikh nation will be on the path of development.

On the occasion, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman said that Pakistan came into existence during the holy month of Ramazan, and will last until the Day of Judgment.

He said that scholars and clerics have always played their role in resolving the challenges faced by the country and even in the current situation, they will guide the entire nation to defeat the evil intentions of anti-national forces by showing full solidarity.

Pir Naqibur Rahman also offered special prayers for the safety and development of the country.

