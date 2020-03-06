UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholars Playing Important Role In Guidance, Training Of People: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that religious scholars were playing important role in the guidance and training of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that religious scholars were playing important role in the guidance and training of people.

He was talking to Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, a renowned religious scholar, who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a brief statement issued by the Ministry said.

During the meeting views were exchanged about the important religious and political affairs.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi assured the Foreign Minister that all religious scholars and Ulema stood withthe country's leadership for the welfare of country and nation.

