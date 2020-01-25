Religious scholars ponder for interfaith harmony

(@fidahassanain)

The scholars discussed how the violence and hate could be eradicated from the peoples’ minds.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) A comprehensive consultative session on how to promote interfaith harmony in Punjab, make it safe from hate and violence and give space to followers of different religions living here was held at Minsters' Block, next to civil secretariat.

Religious scholars belonging to different Muslim sects, Christian, Hindu and Sikh faith leaders, youth representarives, academics, media personnel and staff of the ministry for minoroties, human rights and interfaith harmony attended the consultation. Barrister Saeed Nasir, Director, Treaty Implementation Cell, Ministry of Human Rights, Punjab chaired the session.

The consultation was organised by the ministry in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF) - an organisation working for peace and youth empowerment. The consultation was organised to seek and compile suggestions for incorporation into the proposed inter faith policy for Punjab province.

Shahid Rehmat, executive director, YDF said it was a great development that religious leaders from different faiths had joined their heads and decided to find solutions to the conflicts and violence caused due to intolerance and discrimination on religious grounds. He shared their would be 12 consultation meetings with different stakeholders like lawyers, academics, media personnel, religious leaders etc after which suggestions collected from them will be considered for.

inclusion in the Punjab interfaith policy.

Barrister Saeed Nasir said interfaith harmony is a burning agenda at national and international levels. It is time that we should move forward from the concept of mutual tolerance and awareness to achieve interfaith harmony.

Dr Allama Raghib Naeemi, Principal Jamia Naeemia, Lahore and a member of Islamic Ideology Council Dr. Raghib Naeemi advised to revisit curriculum and discourage all forms of hatred present in books. He recommended that ministry must take the education ministry as well to have an inclusive policy.

Christian Scholar and a representative of Church of Pakistan Father Qaiser Feroze said that we as a society must understand that Interfaith means paying respect to other’s values, norms, religions, and tradition. According to him to educate people at all level is the first step to achieve interfaith harmony therefore a series of activities to promote harmony, tolerance, and co-existence should be planned to reach folks at villages and remote areas.

Hindu leader Sarwa Bhuma said that the ideology of nationhood should be opted at both state and societal levels. It was also suggested at the event that Paigham e Pakistan fatwa (decree) shall be included in text books.