Religious Scholars Praise Punjab Police

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Under the leadership of National Peace Committee Chairman Kamran Parvez Chaudhry, a delegation of religious scholars visited the Central Police Office here on Wednesday and met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shazada Sultan.

The delegation included Mufti Aashiq Hussain, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Professor Mahmood Ghaznavi, Qari Khalid Mahmood, Qasim Ali Qasmi, Hafiz Shoaib Rizvi, Chaudhry Sameer, Sayed Mudassar Hussain, Chaudhry Arshad Gujjar, and others.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on interfaith harmony and religious security matters. The scholars praised the Punjab Police for their efforts in maintaining peace and law and order in society. They also informed the Additional IG Operations Punjab about various issues and presented suggestions for promoting religious harmony.

Shazada Sultan informed the delegation about the establishment, purposes, and performance of the Meesaq Centers. He mentioned that the Punjab Police is working diligently on intersect and intrafaith harmony. In light of the scholars' feedback, security measures will be improved to address issues effectively. Shazada Sultan briefed that Punjab Police has established “48 Meesaq Centers” across all districts of the province, which have provided services to thousands of minority citizens in the past eight months, offering legal and social support. A total of 69,000 citizens expressed satisfaction with the services provided in the meesaq centers.

