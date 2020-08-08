UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholars Role Vital For Maintaining Peace: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan ul Haq Saturday said that Ulema from different schools of thought and members of Peace Committee would have to play important role in maintaining and promotion peace across the division.

Nobody would be allowed to hurt sentiments of the people hailing from other religious sects, he said while chairing a meeting.

Deputy Commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal, CPO Multan Hassan Raza and members of Peace Committee attended the meeting.

The religious scholars vowed to maintain unity especially during Muharram ul Haram. They also wished for ignoring petty differences.

The participants of the meeting extended proposal for cleanliness of Muharram routes.

The commissioner urged them to follow SOPs regarding coronavirus, especially wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing. The administration would ensure tight security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis.

