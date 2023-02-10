UrduPoint.com

Religious Scholars To Deliver Weekly Lectures At Schools To Promote Interfaith Harmony

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The district government, Private School Regulatory Authority (PSRA) prominent Ulemas, Private School Network, and Education department have agreed that religious scholars would deliver lectures to school students once a week to create interfaith harmony among students and society.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan in the wake of an incident that took place at a private school here, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The participants decided that Ulema would also be urged to create awareness among parents about interfaith harmony, unity, brotherhood, and religious tolerance during Jumma sermons and advise their children not to indulge in illegal activities and unnecessary religious discussion with anyone but rather concentrate on their education.

Earlier, the meeting expressed resolved not to allow religious, political, or any other activities at educational institutions and promote educational activities.

They said that legal action has been initiated against responsible officials for the incident that took place in Peshawar Model School.

