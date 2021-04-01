UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholars To Help Food Authority In Curbing Food Adulteration

Thu 01st April 2021

Religious scholars to help food authority in curbing food adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Shah Rukh Ali Khan Thursday said the authority has started meetings with religious scholars across the province for sensitizing the general public on the provision of safe and quality food.

He said the religious scholars have delivered over 100 sermons so far in various districts of KP. He expressed these views while addressing religious scholars during an awareness seminar held at the KP Food Safety Authority.

Director-General said the authority has a special focus on spreading awareness related to healthy and safe food; in which the role of the religious clerics is of paramount importance.

In the awareness seminar, Director Technical Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah briefed the Ulema on the performance of the Food Safety Authority in terms of the provision of safe and halal food to the people.

Addressing to the seminar, eminent religious scholar Qari Rohullah Madani appreciated the authority for taking religious scholars on board for the anti-adulteration drive.

He said the authority is performing quite well in curbing food adulteration in the province.

He added, the Ulema will assist the KP FS&HFA in terms of awareness through Friday Sermons. He urged the religious scholars to speak on a range of food adulteration issues each week specifically during Ramadan.

A number of other prominent religious scholars including Maulana Syed Hayatullah Khan, Mufti Abdul Majeed Mansori, Maulana Hidayatullah among others also participated in the awareness seminar.

The Ulema stressed the authority to not restrict the meeting to just one seating, rather it should be held after regular intervals.

The religious scholars said food adulteration is one of the most concerning issues for the general public, and the food safety authority has a vital role to ensure quality food to the people.

The religious scholars also provided their valuable suggestions to the authority.

