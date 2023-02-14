(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has said that religious scholars must play their role in protecting the ideological borders of the country and ending the capitalist usurious system.

Addressing programs at Madarssah Riazul Uloom Usman Shah Goth and a dinner reception arranged in his honour in Matiari, the other day, Siraj-ul- Haq said there was no room for sectarianism and linguistic intolerance in islam and Jamaat-e-Islami has the ability to bring the country out of the political and economic crisis.

He said that the capitalist system is responsible for the destruction of human beings in the world, which has caused great damage to humanity by propagating materialism.

If we get power, we will also allocate the share of religious schools in the national budget, Siraj-ul- Haq maintained.

In Matiari district, Sirajul Haq inaugurated the cultivation of dates by planting a tree in a farmhouse comprising 30 trees, the production of dates will start from next year.

Naib Amirs of Jamaat Islami Pakistan Asadullah Bhutto Advocate, Dr. Miraj Ul Huda, provincial Amir Muhammad Hussain Mihnati, Abdul Waheed Qureshi, Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Aqeel Ahmed Khan and others were also present at this occasion.