- Home
- Pakistan
- Religious scholars urged to raise awareness on Islamic perspective of breastfeeding duration, benefi ..
Religious Scholars Urged To Raise Awareness On Islamic Perspective Of Breastfeeding Duration, Benefits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Additional Secretary Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman on Tuesday urged the religious scholars to raise public awareness on the Islamic guidance regarding duration and benefits of breastfeeding.
During a national interfaith dialogue on the ‘Role of Religious Leadership in Promoting Better Nutrition and Welfare for Women and Newborns’, he said providing breast milk to newborns was their fundamental right, and emphasized that the religious affairs ministry was ready to fully collaborate with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and other relevant institutions to create awareness on this significant matter.
The meeting, held at the religious affairs ministry, was attended by representatives from the health ministry, UNICEF, Save the Children, Health Services academy, Dawah Academy, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), and several religious scholars.
Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman further added that the CII, male and female Islamic scholars, and religious leaders from various faiths will be consulted for the guidance.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Health Services Academy, Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan highlighted that the family was the core unit of society, with the mother playing a pivotal role. He pointed out that while Pakistan's family system is exemplary, there are efforts to undermine it through specific media campaigns.
Dr. Shehzad also noted that Islamic teachings on maternal and child health were highly advanced, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the religious affairs ministry and religious scholars to safeguard the health of mothers and children.
He expressed concern over the health risks posed by substitute products for breast milk, adding that despite marketing claims, there was no replacement for a mother's milk.
Dr. Shehzad said, "Newborns who consume their mother's milk receive essential immunity right after birth," adding that it positively impacts a child's mental, moral, and physical development.
Mufti Gulzar Naeemi, speaking from an Islamic perspective, urged mothers to breastfeed their children for at least two years, in line with Quranic teachings. He further recommended including religious institutions in awareness and training programmes on maternal and child nutrition.
Dr. Ashfaq emphasized that children should be breastfed until they develop teeth, mentioning that breastfeeding is an obligation upon the mother.
Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman, Director General of Dawah Academy, called for the development of comprehensive literature on breastfeeding based on the Quran and Sunnah and offered the Academy's full support in this endeavor.
Christian leader Christopher Sheriff said the Christian faith also strongly discourages alternatives to breast milk. He suggested that if a mother was unable to breastfeed, close female relatives should do so, and recommended promoting marriage counseling through churches and mosques.
In her remarks, Dr. Ayesha from the health ministry emphasized the importance of using media to educate the people on breastfeeding.
The meeting concluded with a call for comprehensive legislation to discourage the promotion of artificial milk substitutes, while also stressing the need to ensure the mental and physical well-being of mothers through proper nutrition. It was also recommended to discourage marriages within the same family for the sake of children's health.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
95 shopkeepers arrested over violation of Price Control Act49 seconds ago
-
Young lawyers voice support for establishment of constitutional courts51 seconds ago
-
MNCH Program boosts healthcare Infrastructure in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz congratulates Japan's new PM Shingeru Ishiba10 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of protest by visually-impaired people11 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM invites Chinese investors to invest in electric buses, bikes, waste-to-energy11 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs emergency meeting to address rising dengue cases11 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing19h anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day11 minutes ago
-
Mayor Peshawar visits Municipal Inter School11 minutes ago
-
DC directs to establish food points in major parks11 minutes ago
-
Son arrested for torturing mother20 minutes ago
-
Quality to be ensured in development projects: CM aide21 minutes ago