Religious scholars vow to practice religious tolerance during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The religious scholars,leadership of various religious organizations and sects in a meeting on Monday announced unanimously not to support, endorse or tolerate any controversial remarks against sacred religious personalities during Muharram.

During media briefing, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, said the meeting chaired by him, was agreed not only to be careful while handling social media, but also to remain fully vigilant about any miscreants trying to fan differences.

Ashrafi said the participants agreed to respect each other's religious beliefs besides emphasizing tolerance, humanity and unity of the Ummah and completely avoid humiliating opponents and highlighting the differences.

All religious scholars, ulema , zakareen would jointly foil the attempts of anti state elements to fan communal hatred with full might, he added.

Ashrafi said that the upcoming Friday would be observed as Unity Day.

He said the forum strongly condemned temple vandalism in Rahim Yar Khan and pledged taking action against the responsible miscreants.

He said that the enemy wanted unrest, sectarian riots in Pakistan. However all such attempts of anti social elements to spread violence would be thwarted.

The meeting of leading Ulema and religious scholars was organised by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to ensure peace and harmony, maintaining law and order and effective implementation of covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) during upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aftab Jahangir, Federal Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Religious Sardar Ijaz Khan Jaffer,Allama Arif Wahidi, Maulana Chiraguddin Shah, Maulana Tanveer Alvi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hanif Sabri, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Pir Azmatullah Sultan, Maulana Abdul Qudoos, Allama Akhtar Abbas, Allama Basharat Imami, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat and senior officers of Ministry of Interior and senior officers of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) attended the meeting.