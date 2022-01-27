Religious secy decides abandoned waqf properties cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Amad Khan Jaffar Wednesday heard the abandoned waqf properties cases and employees appeals against the chairman's decisions.

According to details, he, after hearing the parties concerned in the above discussed cases and appeals, announced his verdicts, said a press release issued here.

In the light of following decisions, the Abandoned Waqf Properties board would not only be financially benefited but it would also help evacuate the waqf properties from the possession of the land mafia, it added.