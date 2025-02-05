Open Menu

Religious Segments To Continue Raising Voice For Kashmiris: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Religious segments to continue raising voice for Kashmiris: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that religious segments will continue raising voice for Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

A special ceremony, rally and dua was held at Data Darbar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

The secretary said, "We fully support just demand of right to self-determination of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Glowing tribute was paid to all those Kashmiri people who rendered sacrifices for their just cause, freedom.

