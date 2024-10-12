Open Menu

Religious Targeting In India; Shamim Shawl Calls For Collective Stance Against Islamophobia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A veteran leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference & Kashmir delegate Shamim Shawl Saturday sounded the alarm on the escalating threat of Islamophobia in India, where Muslims, Christians, Sikhs are facing intensifying violence and persecution.

Shamim Shawl talking to ptv news channel strongly condemned the blasphemous comments made by a Hindutva priest against Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and emphasized the urgent need for a collective stance the growing threat of anti-Muslim rhetoric in Indian politics.

She said it is crucial for global leaders to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take concrete steps to address the growing threat of Islamophobia in India.

The Indian government must also be held accountable for its role in perpetuating this ideology and ensuring the safety and dignity of all its citizens, regardless of their faith, she demanded.

The international community must recognize the alarming rise of Islamophobia in India and its devastating

consequences, she mentioned.

It is essential to promote peace and understanding in the region by supporting organizations that work towards interfaith dialogue and conflict resolution, she said.

By standing together against hate and intolerance, we can create a safer and more inclusive world for all, she added.

"The people of Kashmir will not be swayed by India's divisive tactics, Shawl declared, adding, we will continue to stand united, upholding the principles of justice, equality, and respect for all faiths."

"We demand immediate action to protect the rights and dignity of Muslims in India and Kashmir," she added.

"Kashmiris have always stood firm in their commitment to their religion, and we will not allow external forces to undermine our values and traditions," she concluded.

