Religious tolerance vital for prosperous societies : EU envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Thursday said religious tolerance, understanding and respect was vital for prosperous societies.

While appreciating Pakistan's initiative to provide a worship place of the Hindu community living in the Federal capital, she said "freedom of religion is a fundamental right".

Sharing her thoughts with APP, she said it was a goodwill gesture of Pakistan's government for payingrespect to other religions.

Kaminara congratulated the Hindu community for getting a temple, now they would not have to travel out of the city to perform religious rituals anymore.