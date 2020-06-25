UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Religious Tolerance Vital For Prosperous Societies : EU Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Religious tolerance vital for prosperous societies : EU envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Thursday said religious tolerance, understanding and respect was vital for prosperous societies.

While appreciating Pakistan's initiative to provide a worship place of the Hindu community living in the Federal capital, she said "freedom of religion is a fundamental right".

Sharing her thoughts with APP, she said it was a goodwill gesture of Pakistan's government for payingrespect to other religions.

Kaminara congratulated the Hindu community for getting a temple, now they would not have to travel out of the city to perform religious rituals anymore.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Temple Government

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan announces next step in the evolu ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi places top priority to workers&#039; rig ..

31 minutes ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

2 hours ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

2 hours ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.