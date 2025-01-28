PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Being a home to some of the world's most ancient and significant civilizations, Pakistan is increasingly being recognized for its wealth of religious, archeological and historical sites that draw millions of tourists and pilgrims every year.

From the Indus Valley Civilization to the Gandhara Buddhist heritage, the country offers a rich tapestry of religo-cultural landmarks, mosques, forts, and sacred sites that continue to captivate visitors from around the globe.

As a cradle of ancient civilizations like Mohenjo Daro (circa 2500 BC) of the Indus Valley and the Buddhist ruins of Takht Bhai (1st century CE), Pakistan is a unique blend of archaeo-religious heritage that plays an important role in global religious tourism.

Historical sites such as mosques, mausoleums, forts, and religious sanctuaries for Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists attract millions of international and domestic tourists every year.

Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director, Museums and Archealogy said that Pakistan is home to six UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Mohenjo Daro in Sindh, Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Taxila in Punjab.

These sites, steeped in history, continue to draw large numbers of historians, archaeologists, pilgrims, and tourists from countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and Japan, who come for both spiritual fulfillment and academic interest.

Khan said the inclusion of these sites on the UNESCO list ensured that they continue to receive global recognition, further boosting tourism and heritage preservation efforts.

He said among Pakistan’s most treasured historical sites is the ancient region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which boasts approximately 2,000 religious heritage sites and 30,000 relics from the Gandhara Civilisation.

The UNESCO World Heritage site of Takht Bhai in Mardan stands out, attracting scholars and pilgrims alike. The monastic complexes of Takht Bhai, perched atop hilltops, offer a fascinating glimpse into the Buddhist era. These structures, built using local materials in the distinct Gandhara style, served as places of worship and learning until the 7th century CE.

Not far from Takht Bhai is Sahr-i-Bahlol, an ancient fortified town dating back to the Kushan period. Its defensive walls and well-preserved structures make it a valuable site for archaeologists and history enthusiasts.

He said both Takht Bhai and Sahr-i-Bahlol in Mardan district are protected under Pakistan’s Antiquity Act (1975) and are part of the larger effort to preserve the region's cultural legacy.

The provincial government has taken steps to safeguard these sites by declaring the surrounding areas as Archaeological Reserves, ensuring that urban development does not encroach on these important historical landmarks.

In addition to these archaeological gems, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also home to other important Buddhist sites such as the Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex, the Peshawar Museum, and the Bhamala Stupa in Haripur.

These sites are popular among Buddhist pilgrims, especially those from Sri Lanka, Nepal, and other parts of Asia.

Most recently, high-profile visitors, including the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, toured the Gor Khatri Complex and praised the region’s rich cultural heritage.

In an effort to enhance international collaboration and further academic research, a delegation of 40 scholars from prestigious institutions, including Harvard, Oxford, and MIT, visited Swat Valley to explore the ancient Gandharan Buddhist sites.

Their visit to the Swat Museum and the Bhamala Archaeological sites reinforced the region’s status as an important center for Buddhist studies and tourism.

According to the delegation, Pakistan has the potential to become a significant destination for Buddhist tourism, given the wealth of well-preserved sites and the country's growing focus on conservation.

Dr. Abdul Samad, Director of Archeology and Museums in KP, highlighted several significant recent discoveries, including 2,000-year-old Buddhist frescoes and ancient coins from the first century AD, as well as newly unearthed archaeological sites such as Bazeera and Amlook Dara.

These findings further underlined the region’s importance as a hub of historical and religious significance.

As part of ongoing efforts to improve the visitor experience, the provincial government has installed numerous signboards and informational plaques at various archaeological sites, including Takht Bhai, Jamal Ghari, and the Swat motorway.

These additions aim to provide visitors with a deeper understanding of the region’s rich cultural heritage and ensure that these ancient sites continue to thrive as educational and spiritual destinations.

Religious tourism is becoming an increasingly important driver of revenue for Pakistan’s economy, with the influx of international and domestic visitors contributing to local businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

By leveraging its vast array of religious and historical treasures, Pakistan has the potential to position itself as a global tourism hotspot, benefiting not only its economy but also its cultural preservation efforts.

The experts underlined the need of digital projection through social media for economic turnaround.

With continued investment in infrastructure, conservation, and international outreach, religious tourism could become a key pillar of the country's future growth.