Religious Ulema, media organizations asked to play effective role in sensitizing public on Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called on the religious leaders and media organizations to play their role in educating the general public regarding preventive measures against Covid-19 disease.

Speaking at a special meeting held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Acting President said the people are needed to take precautionary measures against Coronavirus so as to minimize its impact.

The meeting was followed by a special prayer session to seek blessings of Almighty Allah against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Acting President prayed for complete elimination of the spread of Coronavirus and speedy recovery to the infected people.

The prayers session was also attended by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Senators including Shibli Faraz, Javed Abbasi, Sajjad Turi, Manzoor Kakar, Rubina Khalid, Sitara Ayaz, Rukhsana Zuberi and Aurangzeb Khan.