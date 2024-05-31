Relocation Of Offices At South Punjab Secretariat Complex Begins
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The relocation of offices has begun at the South Punjab Secretariat Complex on Matti Tal road.
Following the directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, the office of the Section Officer Development has been moved to the new building in the first phase.
Additional Secretary South Punjab, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, stated that all preparations for shifting the South Punjab Secretariat to the new building are complete, and the office of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab will also be moved in June.
He added that the renovation of Zone 6 of the Punjab Secretariat is in its final stages, with door fitting and glass work fully completed. The installation of air conditioners and a cooling tower is currently in progress.
The Additional Secretary also mentioned that the lighting and sanitary fittings are 80 percent complete, and the NTC department is working on installing internet and landline phone systems.
Mohammad Farooq Dogar said the existing office furniture will be transferred to the new building. He mentioned that funds for the plantation and landscaping of the Secretariat have been transferred to PHA. Furthermore, he informed that the GOR portion of the Secretariat has already been completed.
Mr.Dogar stated that the Section Officer Development will monitor the renovation work of the Secretariat, with progress updates provided daily.
It is worth mentioning that the South Punjab Secretariat building, featuring a modern design, is being constructed on 504 kanals of land at a cost of Rs 3.5 billion.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation13 seconds ago
-
Five-day anti polio campaign in KP from June 356 seconds ago
-
Six die, seven injured in Malam Jabba road mishap1 minute ago
-
Provincial consultation on development of national guidelines for prevention, treatment of Anemia he ..11 minutes ago
-
'ACE committed to take action against anti-social elements'11 minutes ago
-
Three-month empowering women educators program concludes at SBBWU20 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in shootout21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Pilgrims advised to take extra heats-related cautions during Hajj21 minutes ago
-
20 held for violating rules21 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power supply from Kohat grid station: Spokesman21 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah21 minutes ago
-
Six die, seven injured in Malam Jabba Road mishap21 minutes ago