Relocation Of Offices At South Punjab Secretariat Complex Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The relocation of offices has begun at the South Punjab Secretariat Complex on Matti Tal road.

Following the directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, the office of the Section Officer Development has been moved to the new building in the first phase.

Additional Secretary South Punjab, Muhammad Farooq Dogar, stated that all preparations for shifting the South Punjab Secretariat to the new building are complete, and the office of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab will also be moved in June.

He added that the renovation of Zone 6 of the Punjab Secretariat is in its final stages, with door fitting and glass work fully completed. The installation of air conditioners and a cooling tower is currently in progress.

The Additional Secretary also mentioned that the lighting and sanitary fittings are 80 percent complete, and the NTC department is working on installing internet and landline phone systems.

Mohammad Farooq Dogar said the existing office furniture will be transferred to the new building. He mentioned that funds for the plantation and landscaping of the Secretariat have been transferred to PHA. Furthermore, he informed that the GOR portion of the Secretariat has already been completed.

Mr.Dogar stated that the Section Officer Development will monitor the renovation work of the Secretariat, with progress updates provided daily.

It is worth mentioning that the South Punjab Secretariat building, featuring a modern design, is being constructed on 504 kanals of land at a cost of Rs 3.5 billion.

