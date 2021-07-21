UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remaining 23 Pakistani Prisoners To Be Repatriated Soon From Saudi Arabia: FO Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Remaining 23 Pakistani prisoners to be repatriated soon from Saudi Arabia: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Wednesday said with 62 out of 85 Pakistani prisoners already repatriated from Saudi Arabia upon waiver of their sentences, the remaining 23 would also be brought back soon.

"As directed by the prime minister, we have so far repatriated 62 individuals out of total 85, so that they could celebrate Eid with their families in Pakistan. Remaining 23 will be repatriated as soon as their exit visa process is completed," he said in response to media queries on the subject.

The spokesperson giving details said in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh had been in contact with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to coordinate early release and repatriation of those Pakistani nationals who were serving their sentences abroad for minor offences.

Upon Pakistan's request, a high-powered committee of Saudi authorities carried out a detailed review of Pakistanis imprisoned in Riyadh region and waived off sentences of 85 individuals, he added.

The spokesperson said upon waiver of sentences, the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh closely liaised with the relevant Saudi authorities to secure exit visas of these released individuals.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh was in process of coordinating similar repatriation from other regions of Saudi Arabia as well, he added.

"We are grateful to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for facilitating the Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabi," the spokesperson concluded.

