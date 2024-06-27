Open Menu

Remaining South Punjab Beneficiaries To Get 4th Quarterly Installment Soon: DG BISP Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Director General, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Arshad Liaquat Chaudhry, said on Thursday that payment of fourth installment (Jan-Mar) of ongoing fiscal year was in progress with 1.6 million families out of total 3 million already covered in two phases in 29 districts and third phase of the process in remaining seven districts of south Punjab would begin soon

In a statement issued here, the DG BISP Punjab said that payments would be made through camp sites and all the arrangements have been completed in seven south Punjab districts for the purpose.

BISP staff would remain present at every camp site to ensure transparency and address complaints, if any, while BISP monitoring teams would continue to remain in field for snap checking of centers.

Moreover, seating arrangements under sheds for women, drinking water, and security facilities have been finalized.

The DG BISP said that in addition to Kifalat program, Benazir education scholarship, has also been approved and would be given to kids of those beneficiaries who would complete 70 per cent school attendance.

He advised beneficiaries to approach their nearest camp site to receive payment with receipt if they have not yet received their fourth quarterly installment.

Beneficiaries should contact nearest BISP tehsil office or dial toll-free helpline number ‘080026477’ in case of any complaint.

Arshad Liaquat Chaudhry said that the BISP sends SMS only from 8171 and advised people not to trust messages received from other numbers, says the spokesman.

