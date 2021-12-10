UrduPoint.com

Remaining Track Of Green Line Project To Be Completed Within One Year: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:26 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said the remaining track of Green Line project would be completed within one year

Talking to a private news channel, he said that this project would be completed with the total cost of Rs 35 billion as per the agreement between Sindh and federal governments.

The provincial government will fix the price of its ticket and Sindh government had requested the Federal government to take responsibility for its maintenance for three years.

To a question, the minister said the Sindh government would collect the revenue of first three years and transfer it to the federal government as per accord.

The federal government would provide the subsidy to the passengers, he added.

He said this project would be profitable for the country and the fare would be from Rs 15 to Rs 55.

Asad recommended that provincial government should review fare rates on annual basis to make this project successful.

