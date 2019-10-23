UrduPoint.com
Remaining Work On Orange Line Metro Train Project Expedited

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:46 PM

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the work on the remaining project of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) has been expedited to make it functional as soon as possible to facilitate the general public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the work on the remaining project of Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) has been expedited to make it functional as soon as possible to facilitate the general public.

The OLMT sources on Wednesday said that the mass-transit train will make first test run on October 28 between Dera Gujran to Anarkali here.

The remaining construction work of other stations would be completed by November this year, sources said.

They said that first ever mass-transit train would be made operational soon after trial period, adding OLMT trains will be powered with electricity.

It may be mentioned here that train travel will cover 26 stations, and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily.

The OLMT project, as a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, is being financed by the Government of Punjab.

