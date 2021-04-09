UrduPoint.com
Remains Of 16 Kidnapped Laborers Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

Remains of 16 kidnapped laborers recovered

Police and Rescue 1122 teams Friday recovered remains of 16 laborers who were kidnapped ten years ago from Torchapar area of Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police and Rescue 1122 teams Friday recovered remains of 16 laborers who were kidnapped ten years ago from Torchapar area of Kohat.

All the laborers who belonged to district Shangla, Swat were kidnapped in 2011 from the Kohat.

The Rescue teams retrieved decomposed bodies from the abandoned well. Former MPA from Shangla Muhammad Irshad Khan was also present on the occasion.

Police said that laborers were killed after being abducted by terrorists and their bodies were dumped into a deserted well.

Later, their coffins were sent to the home district for burial.

