Remains of body of another missing child found from Chunian

Kasur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Remains of body another missing child found from industrial area of Chunian, Kasur who was kidnapped and later killedIt has been said that the remains are of Amir Hamza while on the other hand, local police said that it's too early to say that remains of body belongs to whom till the DNA test completion.Local police have sealed the place of incident and evidences are being collected from there.