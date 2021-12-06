Remains of lynching victim sent to Colombo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The remains of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched in Sialkot last week, were sent to Sri Lanka with state honours, from Allama Iqbal International Airport, here on Monday.

The body was brought to the airport in an ambulance where Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine received it and sent it to Colombo via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with the state honours.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya and representatives of the Punjab Home Department and Sri Lankan High Commission were also present.

Talking to the media, Ashrafi said that it was needed to be united for eradicating extremism, adding that those involved in killing of Priyantha Kumara would be brought to justice.

In a message, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the family of Sri Lankan citizen, adding that perpetrators of the Sialkot incident would be awarded exemplary punishment.

He said that justice would be served in this case at any cost, as the Punjab government would ensure its responsibility by fulfilling all requirements of justice. He himself was monitoring the progress pertaining to the case and so far more than 131 accused had been arrested, he added.