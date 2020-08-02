UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remand Of Arrested From Court In Blasphemy Killing Extended

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Remand of arrested from court in blasphemy killing extended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Peshawar Police has got one day extension in remand of Khalid Faisal who killed a man accused of blasphemy in a local court.

The arrested was presented in the court in strict security.

Earlier, police got custody of the killer on three day remand from Anti Terrorist Court. Police said that extension of remand is needed to complete the investigation process.

It is worth mentioning that Khalid Faisal killed Tahir Naseem, an accused of blasphemy when he was produced by the police in the local court on July 29. The killer was with police on a three-day remand.

Related Topics

Terrorist Peshawar Police Blasphemy Man July From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

26 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

2 hours ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.