Remand of arrested from court in blasphemy killing extended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Peshawar Police has got one day extension in remand of Khalid Faisal who killed a man accused of blasphemy in a local court.

The arrested was presented in the court in strict security.

Earlier, police got custody of the killer on three day remand from Anti Terrorist Court. Police said that extension of remand is needed to complete the investigation process.

It is worth mentioning that Khalid Faisal killed Tahir Naseem, an accused of blasphemy when he was produced by the police in the local court on July 29. The killer was with police on a three-day remand.