UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remand Of Three Bank Officers Extended For 11-day In Fake Accounts Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

Remand of three bank officers extended for 11-day in fake accounts case

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended an eleven-day physical remand of three officers of Sindh Bank in fake accounts investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended an eleven-day physical remand of three officers of Sindh Bank in fake accounts investigation.

Accused Bilal Sheikh, Tariq Ahsan and Nadeem Altaf were produced by NAB before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their physical remand time.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor prayed the court to grant more 14-days physical remand of the accused for further investigation into mega corruption scandal.

However, the judge extended the physical remand for eleven days.

Tariq Ahsan was accused of planning a fraud in 2016. The accused with the connivance of Bilal and Altab had facilitated loan worth Rs 840 million to unnamed companies of Omni Group.

Accused Bilal Sheikh also facilitated a finance fraud in 2014 with help of other bank officers.

An amount of Rs1000 million was given to an unnamed company as loan. Omni Group was also part of this crime.

Bilal Sheikh also allegedly misused his authority to help fake companies of Omni Group by giving them financial benefit.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of former executive director Land Department Karachi Sajjad Abbasi for seven days. Abbasi was accused of illegally allotting a welfare plot. He was arrested after his interim bail had been rejected by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption Loan National Accountability Bureau Scandal Company Bank Same 2016 Sindh Bank Islamabad High Court Million Court

Recent Stories

US Senators to Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Res ..

10 minutes ago

Austrian Police Say Searching for Russian National ..

10 minutes ago

Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue of Secret SBU Prison ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine to Launch Serial Assembly of Armored Vehic ..

13 minutes ago

President for promotion of IT-based business ventu ..

13 minutes ago

Action against corrupt elements should be taken fe ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.