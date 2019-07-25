Remand of three bank officers extended for 11-day in fake accounts case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended an eleven-day physical remand of three officers of Sindh Bank in fake accounts investigation.

Accused Bilal Sheikh, Tariq Ahsan and Nadeem Altaf were produced by NAB before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their physical remand time.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor prayed the court to grant more 14-days physical remand of the accused for further investigation into mega corruption scandal.

However, the judge extended the physical remand for eleven days.

Tariq Ahsan was accused of planning a fraud in 2016. The accused with the connivance of Bilal and Altab had facilitated loan worth Rs 840 million to unnamed companies of Omni Group.

Accused Bilal Sheikh also facilitated a finance fraud in 2014 with help of other bank officers.

An amount of Rs1000 million was given to an unnamed company as loan. Omni Group was also part of this crime.

Bilal Sheikh also allegedly misused his authority to help fake companies of Omni Group by giving them financial benefit.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the physical remand of former executive director Land Department Karachi Sajjad Abbasi for seven days. Abbasi was accused of illegally allotting a welfare plot. He was arrested after his interim bail had been rejected by Islamabad High Court (IHC).