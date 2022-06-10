Remarkable budget presented in tough times: Kheeal Das Kohistani

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kheeal Das Kohistani while congratulating the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that a remarkable budget has been presented in the most tough times

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kheeal Das Kohistani while congratulating the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that a remarkable budget has been presented in the most tough times.

He said that the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will surely forward the vision of Prime Minister Muhammed Shehbaz Sharif.

He termed the budget as a great sigh of relief for the common people.

He further said that 15 percent increase in the salary of government employees was a great step.