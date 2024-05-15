Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA

An exhibition showcasing a remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs of two eminent scholars, Annemarie Schimmel and Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi opened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) An exhibition showcasing a remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs of two eminent scholars, Annemarie Schimmel and Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi opened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday.

The exhibition was arranged by the Lahore Arts Foundation Trust (LAFT), Archives Conservation Laboratories (ACL), and Endowment Fund Trust for Preservation of the Heritage of Sindh in collaboration with PNCA.

The exhibition, held at Gallery-II, was inaugurated by chief guest Ms. Mehtab Akbar Rashdi the guest of honour, Educational Counselor of Turkey, Mehmet Turan.

The other notable attendees included M. Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA, Paras Mahmood from ACL and Sabah Hussain from LAFT.

The exhibit featured conserved material from the archives of Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi, offering a unique glimpse into the intellectual journey and correspondence between Schimmel and Rashdi.

These documents were not only historically significant but also highlighted the profound intercultural dialogue between the renowned German scholar of Islamic and Sufi literature, Annemarie Schimmel, and the esteemed Pakistani historian, Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi.

Annemarie Schimmel is celebrated globally for her exceptional contributions to Islamic and Sufi studies.

Her works have bridged cultural divides, fostering greater understanding and appreciation of Islamic literature and mysticism in both the Muslim world and the West.

Mehtab Akbar Rashdi expressed her admiration for the exhibition, stating, "This collection is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and the profound intellectual exchange between Annemarie Schimmel and Pir Hussamuddin Rashdi”.

“It is heartening to see their correspondence preserved and showcased, offering us valuable insights into their scholarly journey and the intercultural dialogue that has shaped our understanding of Islamic literature and Sufi thought", she said.

This exhibition was generously sponsored by the Endowment Fund Trust Karachi and Guard Rice Limited Lahore. Serena Hotel also supported the opening event.

Students from various colleges and universities were invited to visit the exhibition, with arrangements made to facilitate their visits, ensuring an enriching educational experience.

The exhibition will continue till May 22 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm daily except Saturday.