Open Menu

Remarkable Journey Of A Pashtun Scientist From KMU-KP To MIT-USA

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Remarkable journey of a Pashtun Scientist from KMU-KP to MIT-USA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq visited the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA, said spokesman KMU on Monday.

The purpose of his visit was to encourage the incredible achievements of Dr. Ishaq Khan, a remarkable scientist belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who is working on modern cancer research in this international institution.

On this occasion, Prof Dr. Zia ul Haq said that Dr. Ishaq’s association with MIT and his commitment is a source of immense pride not only for our nation but for scientists around the globe.

He stands as a shining example of achievement and determination that has inspired countless other young researchers to reach for the stars.

Prof. Zia, while meeting with him, expressed his best wishes for his future endeavors and expressed his determination that he will continue to guide the new generations with innovation and hope.

It is worth mentioning that Dr. Ishaq Khan has always been a dedicated scientist in the field of cancer research. Starting as an assistant professor at Khyber Medical University, he not only pioneered the establishment of a national bio-bank for brain tumor cell lines with data from over 350 patients but also extended its reach to include oral and breast cancer patients.

As the Principal Investigator of the Precision Oncomedicine Lab (C3POL) at KMU, Dr. Ishaq bio-banked cancer tissues, blood, DNA, RNA, and generated Primary cell cultures from a wide range of adult and pediatric brain tumor patients. His relentless pursuit of knowledge led him to the Texas A&M Health Science Center as a postdoctoral researcher and won a prestigious Ronald F. Borne Outstanding Researcher Award. However, it was his unwavering passion for brain tumor research that eventually earned him a position as a senior scientist at the pinnacle of academia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology the world's 1st ranked university.

It is also essential to note that MIT stands as a beacon of innovation with 100 Nobel prize Laureates, including this year’s Nobel Prize. At this institute, humanity's most cutting-edge technologies are forged for the betterment of society.

Under MIT’s innovative platforms, Dr. Ishaq is working hard to make substantial contributions, focusing on wireless brain implantation of nano-sized chips to revolutionize the treatment of brain cancer patients.

These groundbreaking therapeutic strategies not only promise hope for various cancer types but also hold the potential to transform the landscape of previously untreatable neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. 0

Related Topics

USA Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Visit Young Guide Oral Breast Cancer Cancer Khyber Medical University From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

18 minutes ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

22 minutes ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

1 hour ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

3 hours ago
Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

3 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

4 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan