Remarkable performance seeks ' tension free environment ' at workplaces: Minister Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Minister for school Education Dr Murad Raas on Thursday asked all the heads to provide a stress free environment to the workers as any department could get a remarkable performance by following this practice, adding, the education department put its efforts to facilitate the teachers by solving their professional matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that he held a meeting on every Wednesday for resolving the issues of teachers and received a number of complaints, transfer, promotion and service book related, mostly filed by female teachers as they faced different issues.

He mentioned connection among teacher training, best curriculum and assessment should be strong as it would help to raise the standard of education system of our country.

The minister said a uniform standard syllabus would be studied in all schools including government, private and seminaries to provide quality education to the students and no compromise would be made on the standard of education as a uniform curriculum would be applicable from 1 to five classes in all schools till March next year.