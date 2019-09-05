UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remarkable Performance Seeks ' Tension Free Environment ' At Workplaces: Minister Murad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:57 PM

Remarkable performance seeks ' tension free environment ' at workplaces: Minister Murad

Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas on Thursday asked all the heads to provide a stress free environment to the workers as any department could get a remarkable performance by following this practice, adding, the education department put its efforts to facilitate the teachers by solving their professional matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Minister for school Education Dr Murad Raas on Thursday asked all the heads to provide a stress free environment to the workers as any department could get a remarkable performance by following this practice, adding, the education department put its efforts to facilitate the teachers by solving their professional matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that he held a meeting on every Wednesday for resolving the issues of teachers and received a number of complaints, transfer, promotion and service book related, mostly filed by female teachers as they faced different issues.

He mentioned connection among teacher training, best curriculum and assessment should be strong as it would help to raise the standard of education system of our country.

The minister said a uniform standard syllabus would be studied in all schools including government, private and seminaries to provide quality education to the students and no compromise would be made on the standard of education as a uniform curriculum would be applicable from 1 to five classes in all schools till March next year.

Related Topics

Education March All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Kiev's Court of Appeal Releases Witness in MH17 Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese publishes national standard for ground sea ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese to promote commerce with ASEAN countries

4 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's judicial remand extended till Se ..

4 minutes ago

UN Women to extend quality social services for vio ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese government to register educational apps

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.