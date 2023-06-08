UrduPoint.com

Remarkable Progress Achieved On CPEC: Economic Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Remarkable progress achieved on CPEC: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The transport infrastructure sector in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable success, said Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday.

It added that realizing the importance of modern transportation infrastructure, the CPEC offers Pakistan a unique opportunity to integrate with the regional markets.

On the Eastern Alignment (roadway projects located in Sindh and Punjab), the groundbreaking of the Sukkar-Hyderabad (M-6) section of the motorway was done in December 2022.

On the Western Alignment (projects located in Northwestern Punjab, KP, and Baluchistan), the groundbreaking of the D.I.Khan- Sagu section of N50 was also done during the same period, said the budgetary document.

Moreover, the construction work on the 298 km Zhob to Kuchlak road project was in progress. Also, other projects such as Khuzdar-Basima (110 km), Nokundi-Mashkhel (103 km), and Hoshab-Awaran M-8 (146 km) were under implementation and expected to be completed as per timelines.

Furthermore, Sagu-Zhob Project N-50 was under discussion with the Chinese side and is expected to be started soon.

Due to the construction of the Dasu & Bahsha dams, the existing Karakoram Highway (KKH) alignment will be submerged, therefore, a G2G Joint Technical Working Group (JTWG) was notified to conduct the feasibility for realignment of the Thakot - Raikot section of the the the KKH, which has been conducted and agreed by both sides.

Moreover, the concessional financing agreement for the landmark ML-1 project is expected to be finalized soon, and subsequently, arrangements will be made for the ground-breaking of the project. In addition to this, the framework agreement of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been shared with the Chinese side to take up the project under the CPEC framework.

Lastly, the feasibility studies of the new projects Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra (MMM), M-9 Motorway and Babusar Tunnel have been proposed to be considered under the CPEC framework in the forthcoming Joint Working Group meeting of transport infrastructure.

