Remarks in PTI public rally challenged Pakistan’s integrity: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the remarks in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public rally had challenged Pakistan’s integrity.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the rally had undermined Pakistan's integrity, unity, and federation.

He condemned linking Pakistan’s existence with any individual, describing it as deplorable. He also strongly denounced the remarks made by Ali Amin Gandapur about attacking Punjab and his comments targeting women, political leadership, and the journalist community.

He criticized the remarks made by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which he said hurt the sentiments of political leaders and media workers.

He termed September 8 as a "black day" in the country’s history in which Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had challenged the federation.

The minister expressed regret over PTI's avoidance of dialogue with other political parties and alleged that PTI attempts to gain power through backdoor means.

He also regretted the PTI leadership’s actions targeting defense installations on May 9 and highlighted that the memorials of martyrs were attacked by PTI workers.

He criticized PTI for failing to work towards strengthening democracy and Parliament.

The minister said that the people of Khyber Paktunkwana and Balochistan are highly patriotic and have made significant contributions to the country's progress. He said that the people of the two provinces have made sacrifices to safeguard the nation's borders.