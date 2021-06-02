Remarks of minister invite uproar by opposition in PA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday turned into a fish market by the opposition on Minister Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai's speech projecting the performance of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday turned into a fish market by the opposition on Minister Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai's speech projecting the performance of the government.

It all started when Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was responding to the questions of opposition regarding health department.

Khusdil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party (ANP) started interruption to provoke the the Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan to adjourn the proceeding for ten minutes.

Later, after break, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak said that the House is our home and there should be the atmosphere of brotherhood.

He said that the government should wholeheartedly hear the criticism by the opposition members.

He alleged the government was ignoring the Constituencies of opposition members in developmental works.