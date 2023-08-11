Open Menu

Remedial Classes Full Swing Under STEM In SRSO Managed Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Remedial classes full swing under STEM in SRSO managed Schools

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the guidance of the Chairperson of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Naheed Shah Durrani, the remedial classes are in full swing under a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) approach in SRSO-managed Schools in Numaish Colony, Old Sukkur, and Sami, Khairpur district, here Friday.

According to the Senior Manager of SRSO Naimatullah Shaikh, "STEM education aims to integrate these disciplines in a hands-on, problem-solving manner, customized learning plan and collaborative learning and innovation." He said, "The remedial classes in this context might focus on helping students grasp foundational concepts, improve their skills, and gain confidence in the STEM subjects.""For this purpose, a team of SRSO-EMO school Education has designed subject courses and started from grades 4-8, and confident will obtain the desired results by the end of the quarter of August-October," he informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Education Sukkur Khairpur From

Recent Stories

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

7 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

53 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

4 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan