Remedial classes full swing under STEM in SRSO managed Schools

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the guidance of the Chairperson of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Naheed Shah Durrani, the remedial classes are in full swing under a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) approach in SRSO-managed Schools in Numaish Colony, Old Sukkur, and Sami, Khairpur district, here Friday.

According to the Senior Manager of SRSO Naimatullah Shaikh, "STEM education aims to integrate these disciplines in a hands-on, problem-solving manner, customized learning plan and collaborative learning and innovation." He said, "The remedial classes in this context might focus on helping students grasp foundational concepts, improve their skills, and gain confidence in the STEM subjects.""For this purpose, a team of SRSO-EMO school Education has designed subject courses and started from grades 4-8, and confident will obtain the desired results by the end of the quarter of August-October," he informed.