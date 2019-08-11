UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remember People Of Held Kashmiris On Eid, CM Asks The Faithful

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Remember people of held Kashmiris on Eid, CM asks the faithful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, felicitating the nation on Eid-ul-Azha, has said that it is our religious and moral obligation to share joys with the destitute on this auspicious occasion.

He said that giving happiness to orphans and the poor is the real message of Eid. He said, "We should also remember our Kashmiri brethren who are facing atrocities of Indian forces and offering sacrifices for independence. Their eyes are injured with pellets, but still they are looking for freedom." The chief minister said that Modi's unconstitutional and immoral step had deprived Kashmiris on the happiness of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that the Modi government tried to usurp the rights of Kashmiris and it violated human rights by scrapping Article 370 of their constitution.

"I salute the Kashmiris for their struggle and sacrifices and the time is arriving fast when Kashmiris will be free and part of Pakistan," he added.

He said, "We should also pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, who are offering sacrifices for the motherland, and we have a collective responsibility to show solidarity with the martyred soldiers' families." He said there is need to shun differences and promote love and brotherhood. He said Eid-ul-Azha gives a message of sacrifice, selflessness, brotherhood and unity. He said, "We have to make a resolve on this day that we would help and serve the suffering humanity."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Chief Minister Army Poor Punjab Independence Moral National University Government Share Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.