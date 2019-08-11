Remember people of held Kashmiris on Eid, CM asks the faithful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, felicitating the nation on Eid-ul-Azha, has said that it is our religious and moral obligation to share joys with the destitute on this auspicious occasion.

He said that giving happiness to orphans and the poor is the real message of Eid. He said, "We should also remember our Kashmiri brethren who are facing atrocities of Indian forces and offering sacrifices for independence. Their eyes are injured with pellets, but still they are looking for freedom." The chief minister said that Modi's unconstitutional and immoral step had deprived Kashmiris on the happiness of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that the Modi government tried to usurp the rights of Kashmiris and it violated human rights by scrapping Article 370 of their constitution.

"I salute the Kashmiris for their struggle and sacrifices and the time is arriving fast when Kashmiris will be free and part of Pakistan," he added.

He said, "We should also pay tribute to the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, who are offering sacrifices for the motherland, and we have a collective responsibility to show solidarity with the martyred soldiers' families." He said there is need to shun differences and promote love and brotherhood. He said Eid-ul-Azha gives a message of sacrifice, selflessness, brotherhood and unity. He said, "We have to make a resolve on this day that we would help and serve the suffering humanity."