Remember Poor During Eidul Azha, Says Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Remember poor during Eidul Azha, says Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Allama Tahir Ashrafi has urged the people to remember the poor segments of society while observing the Eidul Azha in commemoration of the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and his son Hazrat Ismail (A.S).

He was talking to the media at Bahria Town Grand mosque after delivering Eid sermon on Wednesday.

He said the message of this Eid was the sacrifice and every one should observe this spirit to help the unprivileged people.

He welcomed the release of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia on the eve of Eidul Azha and thanked the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for granting relief to these prisoners.

Ashrafi told that the release was made after the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi government will release more Pakistanis from prisons during coming days.

To a question, PM's Special Representative said that Israelis and Indians were behind the baseless propaganda against the brotherly ties between Saudi Arab and Pakistan.

He urged the social media community to verify the information before circulating it on their channels.

Tahir Ashrafi, appreciating the Saudi Authorities for successfully organizing the Hajj 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, said that not a single positive case was reported among the pilgrims due to the arrangements.

He appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while celebrating Eid.

Earlier, he delivered Eid sermon and stressed upon the need to forge unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He prayed for the liberation of the oppressed Muslims of Palestinians and Kashmiris. He also prayed for the stability, prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

