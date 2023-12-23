Open Menu

Remembering A Hero: Islamabad Police Pay Tribute To Cop On First Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) In an emotional ceremony, officers of the Islamabad Capital Police gathered to mark the first death anniversary of the brave martyr, Head Constable Syed Adeel Hasnain Shah, in his hometown of District Pakpattan. This solemn event was orchestrated under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Following the ICCPO's instructions, a smart contingent unit of the police force executed a touching guard of honour at the grave of the late Head Constable. Representing the ICCPO, officers laid a wreath of flowers on the martyr's grave, offering prayers in remembrance. The ceremony drew the attendance of Islamabad Capital Police officers and officials, the martyr's family, and a large gathering of residents.

During the event, the police officers took the opportunity to meet with the family of the late martyr, extending heartfelt condolences and presenting them with gifts.

In conveying the ICCPO's message, they affirmed that the sacrifices made by the martyrs in safeguarding the country and its people would never be forgotten. Notably, a staggering 61 officers of the Islamabad Capital Police have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Martyr Syed Adeel Hasnain Shah's indomitable spirit and sacrifice saved the Federal capital from potential devastation. He, along with his companions, intercepted a suspicious taxi, attempting to search it, when a suicide bomber inside the vehicle detonated explosives. The valiant Shaheed has left behind a grieving widow and three children. The Islamabad Capital Police, in honouring his memory, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to those who courageously protect the nation.

