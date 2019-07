Remembering Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 3rd death anniversary

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) The nation commemorated services of prominent philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi on his third death anniversary Monday.Abdul Sattar Edhi started welfare services in 1951.He later established world's largest volunteer ambulance network along with homeless shelters, animal shelters and orphanages across the country.

Many international and national awards, including Nishan-e-Imtiaz were bestowed upon him in recognition of his services for humanity.