Remembering Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar On Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Renowned Muslim League stalwart, a Pakistan movement activist and politician Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar's sixty-sixth death anniversary is being observed today.
Born on June 13, 1899, in Peshawar, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar played a pivotal role in the All-India Muslim League and Pakistan movement.
Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar's significant contributions to the struggle for independence laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.
On this day in 1958, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar passed away in Karachi. He was laid to rest at Mazar-e-Quaid, near the tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to acknowledge his services in the cause of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Rupee remains flat against dollar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LWMC deploys 270 workers, machinery for PSL10 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicts across Sukkur division20 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Police hands over three missing siblings to father29 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fertilisers hoarders continues29 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered30 minutes ago
-
DG FDA orders accelerating recovery drive30 minutes ago
-
'Clinic-on-wheels' project continuing: CEO39 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold Khuli Katchery to address complaints39 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condolences over death of Junejo39 minutes ago
-
FTO decides Rs 17,742.16 million refund claims in 202339 minutes ago
-
2nd anti-polio campaign from Feb 2639 minutes ago
-
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight o ..47 minutes ago