Remembering Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Remembering Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Renowned Muslim League stalwart, a Pakistan movement activist and politician Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar's sixty-sixth death anniversary is being observed today. 

 

Born on June 13, 1899, in Peshawar, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar played a pivotal role in the All-India Muslim League and Pakistan movement.

Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar's significant contributions to the struggle for independence laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.

On this day in 1958, Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar passed away in Karachi. He was laid to rest at Mazar-e-Quaid, near the tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to acknowledge his services in the cause of Pakistan.

