'Remembering the Future' kicks off at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :'Remembering the Future' an art exhibition kicked off at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Tuesday.

The show showcases the creative spaces of three women artists including, Nusra Latif Qureshi-Australia, Sadia Pasha Kamran-Pakistan and Sania Samad from America.

The exhibition aimed at adding indigenous voices to the global debate on decolonization.

The exhibition comprises painted reliefs, textiles and traditional book illustrations.

The PNCA gallery no 6 will remain open from 04:00 pm to 07:00 pm daily till September 30th.

