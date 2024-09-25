Remittance flow can be increased by sending well-trained youth abroad; Rana Mashhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP)Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan's remittance flow can be increased to 62 billion Dollars from 32 billion dollars by sending well-equipped trained youth abroad.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the "Pakistan Tourism Profile 2024 and the Rasta Initiative" organized by the Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts (RIHCA) in collaboration with Tourism Insights, he said that Saudia Arabia needs around 200,000 drivers and 150,000 hospitality workers in the tourism sector in the coming years and Pakistan can avail the opportunity by sending a well equipped trained youth with high ethical standards.

He said that Pakistan can also take advantage of the multi-billion dollars religious tourism industry as the historical heritage of one of the oldest civilizations in the world and a rich collection of Sufi shrines, Hindu temples, Sikh gurudwaras, and Buddhist monasteries were found here.

The Chairman PMYP also lauded the Rasta Initiative for creating job opportunities and empowering young professionals, highlighting the importance of tourism in youth development and nation-building.

The event was unveiled to support Pakistan's tourism industry, aligning with this year’s global theme of Tourism and Peace while the Pakistan Tourism Profile 2024 comprehensive industry report offered up-to-date data, insights, and trends to guide decision-making and strategic development in Pakistan's tourism sector.

The event also showcased the launch of the Rasta Initiative, a dedicated employment portal for Pakistan's hospitality and tourism sector.

The portal aimed to facilitate career growth for young professionals while meeting the labor market needs of tourism-related businesses.

Following the launch, panel discussions explored topics such as hospitality education, youth engagement in tourism, and the socio-economic benefits of promoting peace through tourism. Experts from various sectors participated in these discussions, sharing insights on how tourism can serve as a bridge between cultures and contribute to socio-economic growth.

The event underscored the importance of tourism as a driver of peace, cultural exchange, and economic development, positioning Pakistan as a growing player in the global tourism market.