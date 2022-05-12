UrduPoint.com

Remittance To Cross $ 30 Bln In Current Fiscal Year: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday informed the National Assembly that as many as $ 22 billion remittances have been received so far adding that it would cross $ 30 billion during the current financial year.

Replying to a question during a Question Hour, the Minister said the country received around $ 29 billion remittances during the last fiscal year.

He said there were around 8.9 million overseas Pakistanis across the world and most of them were in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. On the other hand, more than 11.85 million Pakistani workers have been registered for overseas employment from 1971 to 2022 (up to March), he said.

He said these overseas Pakistanis were contributing to the economy and all-out steps would be taken to address their problems.

