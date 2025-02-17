Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 07:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, lauded the contributions of overseas Pakistanis, revealing that remittances have increased by 32% this year.

During the question hour in the National Assembly, he explained the government's stance on blocking passports and national identity cards, emphasizing that the Primary objective is to deter individuals from using illegal routes to leave the country.

The minister further said that violations of national laws harm those who are lawfully residing in the country.

He said that individuals who remain abroad after their work (overstayed) and residency permits expire create challenges for legal residents.

The minister assured that the government has implemented strict legal measures to prevent such practices.

